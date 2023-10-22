In Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan took a break from his hectic schedule to go out to dinner with some pals. On Saturday night, the actor and actress Tara Sutaria were photographed outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

The two were seen leaving together in the photo. Khushi Kapoor went with them as well. Sara, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, and Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, were also photographed during the meal.

At the Mumbai restaurant, paparazzi also had a peek of Orhan Awatramani. Khushi Kapoor, the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, will shortly debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of Archies. Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, making their Bollywood debuts, will also be in the movie.