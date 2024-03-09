Kartik Aaryan has begun the shooting for the sequel of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ after its phenomenal success.

The announcement was made by the actor on his Instagram account and called his career’s ‘biggest film’.

Sharing a picture of him praying at his home mandir he wrote,

"Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic)."

The film which is directed by Anees Bazmee, is expected to be bigger than ever with Manjulika aka Vidya Balan returning to the franchise after gathering critical appreciation for her performance in the 2007 film.

Not just Vidya, the film will see Triptii Dimri in a pivotal role. The announcement was made in February with a guessing game for fans.