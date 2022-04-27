Kartik Aaryan has finally spoken out about being compared to Akshay Kumar For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is gearing up for his next major horror-comedy release, and Kartik has been compared to Kumar and even mocked by a segment of the audience since the sequel’s announcement.

On the trailer launch of Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, Kartik added that he isn’t keen on being compared with Akshay, “Wo cheez toh nahi karni chahaiye, I had loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Wo comparison kabhi naa hi karey toh better hain.”

Aaryan admitted that comparison is bound to happen, “Of course, film ka title ek hai, character name ek hain, kuch cheezein jo nostalgia create bhi karti hain. We have taken some elements from that world, aur try kiya hain ki khud ki cheezein aaye, character aaye. The actor even asserted, With Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, it’s a whole new dynamic. Comparison hongi lekin I hope who aache ho.”

The highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. The movie also stars talented actors like Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

The season’s long-awaited trailer features the uber-cool Kartik in an action-packed role. Kiara, on the other hand, appears to be a natural at switching between the roles of Reet and Manjulika. Tabu’s powerful performance is unmistakable.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release on May 20, 2022, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the brand of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.