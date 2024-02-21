"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's" "mystery girl," played by Kartik Aaryan, has been revealed. The actress posted a bewildered photo of the lead actress, who is none other than Triptii Dimri.



The image that Kartik used as the riddle in his most recent post was previously uploaded by Triptii. With the caption, "Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #BB3MysteryGirl," he posted the image on X.

The makers have not yet announced the name of the female lead alongside Kartik, however, going by the actor's post, it looks like Triptii has been finalised for the key role.

In the third part of the franchise, Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan will be teaming up with OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan. Aryan had shared the announcement on Instagram earlier and wrote, “And its happening (fire emoticon) Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya (red heart emoticon). This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic).”

The film will be released this year in Diwali. It was in January that the film's production house, T-Series, posted a picture of Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan.