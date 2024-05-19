The trailer for Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, 'Chandu Champion', has been unveiled, showcasing a complete transformation for the actor. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie depicts Aaryan in the roles of a boxer, wrestler, and soldier, portraying the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

The anticipation for the film was already high following the release of its posters, which hinted at Aaryan's remarkable performance. In the trailer, Aaryan portrays Chandu, a man with aspirations of becoming a champion. He embarks on a journey to hone his skills to represent India in the Olympics by joining the Army.

The narrative takes a poignant turn when Chandu is injured with nine bullets during war, slipping into a coma for two years. Yet, the film celebrates his resilience and determination to never give up, showcasing his journey of overcoming adversities.

Director Kabir Khan, reflecting on Aaryan's dedication, shared insights into the actor's physical transformation for the role. Khan praised Aaryan's commitment to the character, highlighting his transformation from 39 percent body fat to 7 percent without the use of steroids.

'Chandu Champion', jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14, 2024. The film promises to deliver a compelling narrative of perseverance and triumph, resonating with audiences across the nation.