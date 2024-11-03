In a Diwali 2024 box office showdown, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is drawing huge crowds, prompting cinema owners to add late-night shows to meet the public demand. Both films, which released on November 1, have generated overwhelming excitement, with fans flocking to theaters and shows selling out rapidly.

On November 2, Kartik Aaryan announced via Instagram that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have additional shows at 1 am, 3 am, and 6 am at Maxus Cinemas in Bhayander. Expressing his gratitude, Kartik wrote, "AUDIENCE IS EVERYTHING," and shared a lighthearted video showing his mother unable to secure a ticket amid the film's popularity. Alongside Aaryan, the horror-comedy sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Written by Aakash Kaushik, the movie pits Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, against two vengeful spirits.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 isn't alone in its popularity. Singham Again, an addition to Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, has also seen demand surge, resulting in added late-night showings. The action-packed storyline follows Ajay Devgn's character, who, much like Lord Rama, must rescue his wife Avni, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Deepika Padukone debuts as Lady Singham, while Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff join as key characters. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar also return in their respective roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Both films, offering distinct genres with horror-comedy and action, have capitalized on Diwali festivities, and the success of these midnight screenings reflects the excitement surrounding these releases.