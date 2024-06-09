Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film, 'Chandu Champion', has become the first film ever to open advance bookings at Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to captivate audiences with its theatrical release on June 14, 2024.

Touted as the biggest film of the year, the movie's trailer and songs have already generated significant buzz among fans. Adding to the grandeur, the production team has taken an unprecedented step by opening advance bookings on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, marking the first time a film has ever done so.

The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson, with the caption, "Our Champions opening the Advance bookings on the Burj Khalifa! ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN! Book your tickets NOW Link in Bio #ChanduChampion releasing in cinemas on 14th June, 2024 (sic)."

Kartik Aaryan had to undergo a significant transformation to portray Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's film 'Chandu Champion'. His arduous journey saw him reduce his body fat from 39 percent to a mere 7 percent. On June 8, the actor shared a before-and-after photo showcasing his remarkable transformation.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Chandu Champion' is set to release in theatres on June 14. The film is based on the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.