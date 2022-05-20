Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited movie, premiered in theatres today, May 20. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. With exception of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav play significant parts in this popular comedy.

The audience has been wondering if the sequel is better than Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, based on early Twitter reviews, the sequel is just as good as the first. Apart from Kartik and Kiara's performances, netizens seem to express their love for Tabu as well.

The famous Manjulika, who has grown stronger through time and has returned to seek vengeance after being imprisoned for nearly a decade, delivers the film's horror and laughter. In terms of Kartik Aaryan's performance, he flawlessly embraced his role and was at ease repeating witty punchlines.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their initial reactions to the film. "#Rooh baba ji Jai!" remarked one of the users. The film #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a Ghostbuster and a Blockbuster. It's a must-see! @TheAaryanKartik "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review," commented one user, while another added, "@advani kiara #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review." This is a fun scary comedy. Full-length paisa vasool film. The show is stolen by @TheAaryanKartik. Book your tickets now."