The Kashmir Files has breaks all the records at the box office. After crossing the Rs 100-crore mark on March 18, the film has now created history by entering the Rs 200-crore.

The film’s Wednesday earnings were estimated to be around 10 crore. The film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the previous post-pandemic blockbuster, Sooryavanshi, and is now the most successful Hindi film since the pandemic. The Kashmir Files released all over India on March 11 amid many hurdles.

The film, which released on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi