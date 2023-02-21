The annual Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards was announced on February 20 with Anupam Kher receiving the Most Versatile Actor of the Year award for the movie The Kashmir Files.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on the other hand has expressed her dissatisfaction and went ahead to share her own list of deserving winners and voice her unhappiness over star kids getting the awards.

Kashmir Files won the Best Film award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival on February 20.

In addition to receiving the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt also accepted the Best Actor award for Brahmastra on behalf of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

The Most Promising Actor award went to actor-director Rishab Shetty for his Kannada movie Kantara. For his role in Bhediya, Varun Dhawan also took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor. Anupamaa, a television series starring Rupali Ganguly, took home the Television Series of The Year prize at the event.

Rekha, a seasoned actor, received recognition for her "Outstanding Contribution In The Film Business." She wore a golden saree to the occasion and was spotted interacting with Alia, who was wearing a white saree. They kissed, hugged, and posed for photos with the paparazzi. In the meantime, Hariharan received recognition for his "Outstanding Contribution To The Music Business."

Here are the winners:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut used Instagram Stories to give her own list of "deserving" winners and voice her unhappiness over star kids winning significant accolades. She added that self-made people's jobs are sabotaged by the "nepo mafia."

https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1627860969128087553?s=20