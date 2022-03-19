For the past few days, the movie 'The Kashmir Files' been discussed across the whole country. The Home Ministry has provided 'Y' category security to Vivek Agnihotri, director of the much talked Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files'.

The Home Ministry on Friday provided 'Y' category of security keeping in view the safety of Vivek Agnihotri's life. Film director Agnihotri will be protected by 8 CRPF personnel wherever they go across India. Director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the release of the film had a very extreme threat to his life.

What is the security of the 'Y' category?

A total of 8 security personnel are deployed under the security of the person in the 'Y' category. Five armed static guards are deployed at vip houses here. Three PSos also provide security in three shifts.

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has been able to create a stir across the country. The film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi has done the box office shaking business on the first day of its release. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised 'The Kashmir Files'. The film is originally based on the 1990 massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. 'The Kashmir Files' has emerge as a box office winner despite many hurdles including limited publicity, limited screen and competition for a film like 'Radhe Shyam'.

Director Agnihotri said on the film, 'I wanted to make a sensitive film which has universal significance. People all over the world have loved this film, the sensitivity expressed by the characters of this film is of international standard. I wanted to show the whole world the truth about what happened in the Kashmir Valley. ’

The audience is emotional as they watch the stories of Kashmiri Pandits in 'The Kashmir Files'. There has also been a lot of controversy over this film. Many people have opposed the film with leaders and politicians making different comments about the film. In such a situation Vivek Agnihotri and the actors and actresses of the film are facing both appreciation and criticism.