Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's girlfriend, made her first public statement on social media following his death on October 17. Sharing a series of photos with the singer on Instagram, she expressed the profound impact he had on her life and the difficulty of imagining a future without him. The couple had been planning to get engaged or married within the next year.

"My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words," Cassidy wrote. "You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone—millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved."

Reflecting on their relationship, she described Payne as her best friend and the love of her life. "None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here," she added. "Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things."

Cassidy reminisced about a recent evening they spent together, discussing their future. She also shared a heartfelt note from Payne, which read, "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444." She concluded her post by affirming her love for him, stating, "I've gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond."

Payne, 31, died after reportedly falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Initial reports indicated he fell three floors, but local authorities later stated that he had jumped from the balcony.