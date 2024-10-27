Screen legend Kate Winslet has finally settled the decades-old debate about the floating debris that saved her character Rose in Titanic - and it wasn't even a door.

"It's a piece of bannister, like stairway or something, that had broken off," Winslet explained during a recent interview for her new film 'Lee'.

The revelation adds a fresh twist to one of cinema's most hotly debated scenes, where Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) freezes to death while ensuring Rose's survival in the icy Atlantic waters.

Director James Cameron previously dove deep into the controversy, commissioning a scientific study using stunt doubles to test if both characters could have survived. "Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables," Cameron concluded.

Winslet also shared amusing behind-the-scenes secrets from filming the iconic sequence. The water wasn't actually as deep as viewers might think, leading to some practical challenges during shooting.

"Can I just go for a pee?" Winslet recalled frequently asking between takes, and needing to climb out of the tank regularly.

The actress also revealed that the last 22 minutes of the film required complete audio replacement due to the constant sound of rushing water in the infinity tank where they filmed.

While the 1997 blockbuster continues to spark passionate discussions among fans, Winslet seems amused by how often her co-star DiCaprio still fields questions about the scene. "I thought, 'He's busting out the Titanic question and next he's gonna ask me about the door.' I absolutely knew it," she said.

The Oscar winner's candid revelations offer fans a fascinating glimpse behind one of cinema's most memorable moments, proving that even after 27 years, Titanic's mysteries continue to surface.