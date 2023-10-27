Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, known for her expertise in fight sequences, has worked with renowned actors like Scarlett Johannson in 'Black Widow', Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean', Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.

She is now set to appear in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led action film 'Tiger 3'. Lee and Kaif's towel fight scene in a Turkish hamam, featured in the trailer, garnered significant attention upon its release earlier this month.

Lee expressed no surprise at the popularity of this scene, revealing that she and Kaif had rehearsed it for over two weeks prior to filming.

She says, “I’m not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practised the fight for a couple weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an international film.”