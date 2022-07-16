Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has drawn a lot of attention not only for her stunning looks but also for her acting abilities and film choices throughout the years. On the occasion of the diva’s 39th birthday, let us take a look at some of her most iconic roles.



Laila (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)



After achieving so much, are you happy? Katrina's character Laila has been the ideal girl for anyone to have in their lives. She masters the skill of living in the moment and living in the present. She taught us to live in the now, to value every minute we had, and to always follow our hearts. Her hot chemistry with Hrithik Roshan was also noticeable in this Zoya Akhtar-directed film.



Zoya (Ek Tha Tiger)



Katrina had always wanted to portray a strong, action-packed role in a movie. She was gorgeous and had equal screen time in Ek Tha Tiger. Both the leads are in the best costumes, especially throughout the songs.



Indu Pratap (Raajneeti)



Katrina Kaif aced her role of Indu Pratap with sheer effort and dedication. Rajneeti, being a political ensemble drama, required several alterations based on the roles. Katrina Kaif gracefully conquered all barriers.



Namastey London



Katrina was seen alongside Akshay Kumar in this 2007 romantic comedy. The diva portrayed the ideal millennial female who is a rebel who wants to live her life on her own terms. Kat expertly portrayed the feelings of a British-born Indian girl who is continually pressured and sometimes deceived into marrying by her Indian parents.



Dimple (Meri Brother ki Dulhan)



Although the film garnered a mediocre reaction at the box office, Katrina was recognized for her performance. The actress portrayed a free-spirited girl who loves to live her life her own way. She was carefree, impulsive, and courageous enough to follow her heart. Many of us identified with her at each stage, which was a win-win scenario for Katrina.



Harleen (Bang Bang)



Katrina portrays Harleen, a bank receptionist who is thrown into a life-changing experience. 'Bang Bang,' directed by Siddharth Anand, featured her in every imaginable incarnation. From a girl-next-door to an extremely gorgeous female romancing her co-star Hrithik Roshan to a toughie pulling off some fantastic stunts on her own, Kat very much holds her own against her illustrious co-star.



Jenny Pinto (Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani)



13 years have passed since Ajab Prem ki Gajab Kahani made it to cinematheques, but we still remember Prem Shankar’s unforgettable journey to get his Jenny. Prem meets Jenny on one of his 'Happy Club' adventures and falls in love with her. She views him as a friend and claims to be in love with Rahul.