In the highly anticipated action-packed blockbuster 'Tiger 3,' set to hit theaters on November 12, all eyes are on the thrilling showdown between Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, along with the enthralling actions of Katrina Kaif. One particular scene has been generating a buzz, featuring Katrina in a towel engaged in intense combat with another actress in a similar attire.

Katrina Kaif reprises her role as the espionage expert Zoya in this Salman Khan-led action extravaganza, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The unique face-off in 'Tiger 3' pits Katrina's Zoya against Michelle Lee, known for her roles in 'Black Widow' (2021) and 'Bullet Train' (2022). This memorable scene was filmed in Turkey in September 2021 and stands out not only for its action but also for its steamy hammam setting, which added an extra layer of complexity to the sequence.

To bring this intense hand-to-hand combat to life, both Katrina and Michelle underwent weeks of rigorous training under the guidance of action director Oh Sea Young. They mastered intricate movements with precision, despite the challenges posed by the steam-filled environment, making it difficult to maintain a firm grip and execute defensive maneuvers accurately.

Katrina Kaif expressed her belief that this fight scene breaks new ground in Indian cinema by featuring two women engaging in such a high-intensity combat scenario. She is enthusiastic about her role as Zoya, the first female undercover agent in Yash Raj Films' spy universe, which allows her to showcase her skills and take on risky action sequences. 'Tiger 3' is no exception, providing her with an opportunity to push her boundaries further.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, have already generated immense excitement with the teaser and trailer of 'Tiger 3.' Fans eagerly await the film's release, which promises to deliver an action-packed cinematic experience like no other.