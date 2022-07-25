Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently got married, have complained to the Santa Cruz police about receiving death threats on social media from an unidentified person.

The accused has been stalking Vicky Kaushal’s wife and threatening the couple on Instagram for several days, it has been alleged.

The couple has not commented anything about the matter in the public domain yet.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has launched an investigation into the matter.

A case has been registered on the complaint of actor Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2), 354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act.

Kaushal had gone to Santacruz police station to complain that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram.

Kaushal had stated that the accused had been stalking his wife and threatening her.

This comes days after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim received similar threats.

Reports said that a letter was found by Salim's security staff and the police.

The police also revealed how the letter was found on a bench where Salim generally takes a break during his morning walks.

The letter said that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29