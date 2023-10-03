Merry Christmas,actor Katrina Kaif's next film after Tiger 3, will now be released one week earlier. On December 8, Sriram Raghavan's murder mystery movie will be released. Additionally, it will compete with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, whose debut date was also revealed on Tuesday (October 3) morning.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update on Merry Christmas. He wrote, “Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Merry Christmas’ to arrive one week early... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg. #TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures.”

KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ TO ARRIVE ONE WEEK EARLY... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time.#MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages… pic.twitter.com/GPyGmCIQMI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023

On Instagram, Karan Johar also made a post on Yodha. He is the film's producer. "We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023," he said with a straightforward billboard for the movie that only featured the title and the release date. Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna are also featured in the movie. Shashank Khaitan is the director.

It's interesting to note that the movies will now be released in between three event movies. On December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and on December 22, Dunki and Salaar with Shah Rukh Khan will be released.

Earlier, both the film were arriving on December 15 and Karan had also commented on the clash. He wrote on Threads, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile." However, this time, as soon as Merry Christmas' new release date was announced, Karan changed the date for Yodha as well.

Yodha has long been delayed. The first look poster for the movie was shared in November 21. Karan had captioned it, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022”.