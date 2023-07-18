After Karan Johar indirectly criticize the makers of Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in main roles for selecting the same release date as his film 'Yodha', the veiled attacks on the makers have started.

New pieces of information about Katrina Kaif's movie have been circulating on social media adding producers denying buying the movie for OTT platforms.

"Producers tried their best to sale #Katrina film #MerryChristmas to OTT companies but they refused to buy it even free. This is the reason that producers are going to release it in the theatres", movie critic Kamaal R Khan wrote in a Twitter post on July 18.

Producers tried their best to sale #Katrina film #MerryChristmas to OTT companies but they refused to buy it even free. This is the reason that producers are going to release it in the theatres. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 18, 2023

“Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile…”, Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram post on July 17.

It needs mention here that The new Merry Christmas posters that the creators presented on Monday have a retro feel to them. Both Katrina and Vijay wore a little solemn expression in the posters. The advertisement featured a cab and the phrase "Raat jitni saangeen hogi, subaha utni rangeen hogi".