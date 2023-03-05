Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures of her, which she shot post her shoot. These photos are proof of her comfy and effortless style yet beautiful.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress has a distinct style that makes her stand apart from her counterparts. And this time her casual look with a white coloured tank top and blue coloured denim shorts is winning hearts online.

In her recent denim look, the actress also wore a denim shirt on top and did not button it and kept it casual with a knot in the front maintaining her signature style with little makeup and glossy pink lips.

Check the pictures here:

Fans immediately flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons after the actress tweeted the images and expressed their affection for her in the comment area. "Nice pics", wrote a user. Another user wrote, "Queen is back". Another fan of hers wrote: Beautiful. Taking to the comment section, Jitesh Pillai, an entertainment journalist, dropped a heart emoji. Vaani Kapoor followed suit and likewise commented with a red heart emoji.