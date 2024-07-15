Vicky Kaushal is currently engaged in promoting his upcoming release "Bad Newz." Recently, he attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. During the event, speculation about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy arose following her appearance. Addressing these rumors at a recent promotional event for "Bad Newz," Vicky clarified that there is no truth to them.

When Vicky was asked about his plans for celebrating Katrina's birthday on July 16, and when he will be giving the ‘good news’, the actor said,“Thank you! It's a very special day. Plan yahi hai (The plan is to) just to spend some quality time together because bahot time promotions chal rahi hai (promotions are going on for a long time), and she's also been travelling. Aur good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh (The good news that you are talking about) we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation.”

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal made their first public appearance together in months at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on Friday. Fans quickly began speculating about a possible bump as Katrina looked radiant in a red saree adorned with gold detailing, complemented by gold jewelry.

Having dated for several years, Katrina and Vicky exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort in Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They frequently share photos of each other on their social media platforms.