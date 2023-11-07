Bollywood sensation Katrina Kaif, set to reprise her role as former ISI agent Zoya in the highly anticipated "Tiger 3," recently opened up about the rigorous training that she underwent for the film. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is all set to hit screens worldwide on November 12, and the star is leaving no stone unturned to deliver an unforgettable performance.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account, Katrina revealed the depth of her preparation for the film. She explained that "Tiger 3" is all about pushing one's limits, testing endurance, and finding inner strength. She shared her perspective on handling pain, stating that "Pain is just another sensation," urging others not to fear it but to embrace it as a challenge.

The 40-year-old actor's training regimen was grueling, and she often found herself exhausted, but she adopted an alter ego that motivated her through it. According to Katrina, "Your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit, and do it… no matter what!"

Katrina Kaif believes that her hard work has paid off, and "Tiger 3" promises even more dynamic action than before. The film is set in the YRF Spy Universe and follows the events of "Pathaan," with Salman Khan's titular RAW agent racing against time to save both his family and his country.

As the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, "Tiger 3" is a much-anticipated addition to this action-packed franchise. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and the excitement is building as its Diwali release date on November 12 draws nearer.

Fans of the franchise can hardly wait to witness the action-packed spectacle that Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and the entire "Tiger 3" team have in store for them, as they continue to push the boundaries of cinema and storytelling.