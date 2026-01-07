Katrina-Vicky share emotional note as they announce son’s name

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have revealed the name of their first child, announcing that their newborn son has been named Vihaan Kaushal.

The couple shared the update on Instagram on January 7 through a joint post, describing their son as their “ray of light”. The post featured a photograph showing Katrina’s hand and Vicky’s hand gently holding their son’s tiny hand.

Alongside the image, they wrote: “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Kaif and Kaushal welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025. They had announced his birth last year with a brief note expressing love and gratitude as they entered parenthood.

Katrina Kaif confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025, sharing a photograph from what appeared to be a maternity shoot. In the joint post, the couple said they were preparing to begin “the best chapter of our lives”.

The two actors were married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif has previously spoken about how they met, revealing on Koffee With Karan that their first interaction took place at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar, after which their relationship gradually developed.