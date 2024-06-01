Pop sensation Katy Perry set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance at the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Cannes on May 31. The star-studded event, titled 'La Vite E Un Viaggio' (Life is a Journey), witnessed Perry serenading the soon-to-be-wed couple and their 800 guests with her chart-topping hits.

A viral video capturing the magical moment has taken social media by storm, showcasing Perry belting out her iconic track 'Fireworks' as guests danced and sang along in pure revelry. Donning a stunning silver gown with a long train, the pop diva exuded glamour and set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Reports suggest that Perry is 'banking millions' for her exclusive performance at the extravagant bash, which is part of a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa before reaching Cannes for the grand finale on Friday. The party, hosted at a staggering £40 million estate, is set to last only five hours, but the entertainment lineup promises to be top-tier.

Joining Perry in setting the party mood ablaze was none other than international DJ sensation David Guetta, who added his infectious beats to the cruise party's electrifying atmosphere.

Adding an Indian touch to the celebrations was the ever-popular singer-actor Guru Randhawa, who enthralled the audience with his chart-busting tracks.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities have been nothing short of a grand spectacle, with the who's who of the entertainment and business world in attendance. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12, and their pre-wedding celebrations have already set the bar high for what promises to be a truly magnificent affair.