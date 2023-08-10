With her new album, Katy Perry plans to make a forceful comeback. The singer has no immediate plans to release any new songs, though.

The Smile singer has promised her fans that her absence from the music industry is temporary, despite the hiatus in her career after giving birth to Daisy Dove in 2020 and amid the legal dispute over the USD 15 million.

In an interview with Good Morning America on August 4, Katy reflected on her musical journey. She said, "I know that I haven't put any new material out since my Darling Daisy," and she continued, "but I think that I'm writing songs a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of unconditional love, that I never knew existed".

While the singer has assured her fans that she is going to release a new album, but the music will have to wait. As her Las Vegas residency edge towards conclusion, Perry is juggling to strike a balance between her responsibilities.

Katy is co-parenting her daughter Daisy that she had with her fiance Orlando Bloom. She added "I am constantly engaged in writing songs. However, celebrating the universe of these beautiful songs that I've got to build and the responsibility of nurturing my 3-year old is really important."