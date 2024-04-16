Sony Television has officially announced the much-anticipated return of India's beloved quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), with registrations for its 16th edition set to commence on April 26. The announcement was made by the show's team on Tuesday, igniting excitement among fans across the nation.

The iconic quiz show, known for its riveting questions and hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, will once again grace television screens, promising viewers another season filled with knowledge, suspense, and life-changing opportunities.

In a social media post shared on Sony Television's official page, the channel declared the news, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received from the audience. The post read, "So much love has been showered that it is returning once again, #KaunBanegaCrorepati. Starting #KBCRegistrations 26 April at 9pm. #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #KBCIsBack."

Amitabh Bachchan, the heart and soul of "KBC," has been the face of the show since its inception in 2000. With his charismatic presence and authoritative demeanor, Bachchan has captivated audiences for over two decades, becoming synonymous with the spirit of the quiz program.

While Bachchan has been the primary host throughout the show's run, the third season in 2007 saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan stepping into the spotlight as the host, adding his own flair to the celebrated franchise.

Apart from his role as the host of "Kaun Banega Crorepati," Amitabh Bachchan continues to enthrall audiences with his acting prowess. The 81-year-old icon is set to grace the silver screen once again in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's ambitious project, "Kalki 2898 AD," alongside his "Piku" co-star Deepika Padukone and South Indian superstar Prabhas. Additionally, Bachchan will be seen in Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film "Vettaiyan," further cementing his status as one of India's most revered actors.