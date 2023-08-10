Bambai Meri Jaan, a criminal drama series from Excel Entertainment, has been one of the most eagerly awaited programmes on Amazon Prime Video's schedule, reports emerged on August 10.

The movie was filmed between 2020 and 2021 and has an ensemble cast that includes Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Aditya Rawal, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, and Vivan Bhatena. Two years have passed since the production was finished.

It was formally announced by Amazon Prime Video in April 2022, but nothing has changed since then. But as of late, we've heard that the show's post-production work is finished, and its debut is scheduled for next month.

According to Pinkvilla, "Bambai Meri Jaan" will have its Amazon Prime Video debut next September. The massive streaming service has booked this gangster crime series for next month and will shortly make the streaming date official. After AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, a documentary series that follows the life of the singer-rapper AP Dhillon, renowned for his hit songs including Brown Munde and Insane, among others, this will be the following Hindi release on Amazon Prime. On August 10, the OTT platform will also release the much-awaited second season of "Made in Heaven."