With nearly half a dozen already in development, BBC Studios appears to be highly committed to the adaptation of their popular programmes in India. The renowned Sherlock Holmes adaptation is the most recent one that the company has given the go-ahead for.

As per reports, Kay Kay Menon will play the famous investigator, and Ranvir Shorey will represent Dr. John Watson. The programme will be directed by Srijit Mukherji, who is best known for his work on the films Shabaash Mithu and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Kolkata will host the production's premiere in April, and it will be framed within an Indian framework.

According to the report from peeping moon, the show will start filming in Kolkata in April under the direction of Srijit Mukherji. This is not surprising given that Mukherji has established a reputation for himself through his recent films, such as Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, starring Pankaj Tripathi, and the forthcoming Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu.

The popular television series Sherlock, created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss and based on the mystery tales of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, stars the talented Benedict Cumberbatch. The programme attracted a sizable worldwide fan base in addition to broad critical acclaim.

The Sherlock Holmes version is the sixth successful BBC Studios programme to be translated in India, according to the statement. Other versions have featured Ajay Devgn in Luther, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager, and the outstanding Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice.