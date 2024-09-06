In a milestone episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 16, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Banti Vadiva, the show’s first Adivasi contestant, took home Rs 50 lakh after deciding to quit the game at the Rs 1 crore question.

Banti missed the chance to become the season’s first crorepati due to uncertainty surrounding a challenging question related to the 1948 Olympics.

The Rs 1 crore question was: “In 1948, which of these did the Bengali sculptor Chintamoni Kar win for an artwork titled ‘The Stag’?” The options were: A. Pythagoras Prize, B. Nobel Prize, C. Olympic Medal, and D. Oscar Medal. Uncertain of the answer, Banti quit the game, a decision praised by Bachchan.

Banti guessed “Pythagoras Prize” before quitting, but the correct answer was “Olympic Medal.” Amitabh Bachchan explained that Chintamoni Kar had won a silver medal for his artwork in the art competitions held during the 1948 London Olympics.

Banti’s journey on the show was marked by his humble background. He revealed that upon arriving in Mumbai, he had only Rs 260 in his bank account. His KBC victory transformed his life, leaving him with over Rs 50 lakh.

The episode, aired on September 5, also featured 2024 Paris Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sherawat, who collectively won Rs 25 lakh on the show. Bachchan praised Banti, stating that he embodied the spirit of knowledge and wisdom that transcends backgrounds.

KBC 16 airs on Sony TV and streams live on SonyLIV.