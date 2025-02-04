The last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati felt like an entirely new experience. While Amitabh Bachchan is known for his grace and warmth with contestants, Friday’s Digital Stars Special brought a refreshing shift in energy. Featuring Bhuvan Bam, Kamiya Jani, Tanmay Bhat, and Samay Raina playing for charity, the episode was filled with laughter, wit, and unexpected moments.

In internet terms, Big B was truly hosting—engaging with curiosity about their careers, social media influence, and digital journeys. However, it was comedian Samay Raina who stole the show, leaving the veteran actor in fits of laughter. At one point, Bachchan even admitted he had never laughed so much on the show before.

While Amitabh Bachchan’s gracious presence set the tone, much of the credit goes to Samay’s effortless humor. His simple yet well-timed jokes landed perfectly, and his playful fanboying had even the legendary actor blushing. The promo had already teased his Jalsa quip, where he cheekily asked for Bachchan’s autograph—on property papers. When the host delivered his iconic line, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain," Samay instantly countered with a joke about claiming a share in his assets.

Samay Raina remains a polarising figure online—adored by fans for his comedy, chess skills, and gaming content, but often criticized for his irreverent style and boundary-pushing jokes. His past roast with Kusha Kapila sparked controversy, even leading to censorship by the show’s organizers. In a moment of self-awareness, Samay humorously acknowledged that the only reason he was sitting across from Amitabh Bachchan was because the legendary host had never seen his work.

"Warna Sony walon ko lifeline lagti (Sony TV would have needed lifelines otherwise)", he sheepishly confessed in front of the unassuming host.Samay took the opportunity to invite himself to Amitabh Bachchan’s house for lunch after the host mentioned that contestants who score full marks in the Super Sandook round get an invitation. Despite Samay and Tanmay only managing five out of ten correct answers, the comedian eagerly requested an invite, to which Bachchan reluctantly agreed.

During the show, Samay joked about Sooryavansham being repeatedly aired on television, recalling how, as a child, he couldn’t understand why Bachchan’s character kept eating the poisonous kheer every day.

Seizing the moment, he recited a heartfelt poem creatively woven with the superstar’s film titles. He also requested an autograph, playfully suggesting that while Bachchan could discard it later, he would cherish it forever. The Piku star graciously accepted the tissue paper with Samay’s name on it, promising to keep it safe.

Samay and Tanmay also attempted to introduce Amitabh Bachchan to meme culture by showing him viral memes featuring himself. Though initially puzzled, the legendary actor eventually gave in, laughing heartily.

In a touching moment, Samay recalled how his father used to taunt him about appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati when he dreamed of sitting on the hot seat as a child.

"Woh bolte the mazaak ki baat nahi hai. Aaj mazaak karte karte yaha aagaya (He would say it's not a joke, but today, I’m here because of my jokes)", said a starry-eyed Samay.

Samay Raina and Amitabh Bachchan’s camaraderie stole the spotlight on the show.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam shared a touching story about how a KBC episode helped his father regain memory after a brain stroke. Tanmay Bhat opened up about his childhood insecurities, while Kamiya Jani brought her signature game to the table with Big B. The superstar’s warmth and sincerity captivated them all.

As for Amitabh Bachchan’s thoughts on Samay Raina’s comedy, only time will tell once he explores his content. However, this special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati is sure to be a cherished memory for both their fanbases.