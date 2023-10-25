The Family Special Week was launched by Amitabh Bachchan on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15. He spoke with competitors Chamatkari Chattopadhyay, Dhrubarub, Sunirmala, and Nandita in the most recent episode. Amitabh Bachchan talked candidly about his family on the broadcast, stating that he feels like a sandwich when he is with them.

That occurred when Chattopadhyays discussed how he was torn between his daughter-in-law and mother-in-law. Amitabh said, "I can completely understand, even I become a sandwich at home with everyone. However, what I like the most is the fact that my family is so diverse. My daughter (Shweta Bachchan) married someone in Punjab and my son (Abhishek Bachchan) in the south. We have people from all across the country, it’s like a mini India and we love it.”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai in 2007. They have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. However, Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh's daughter, wed Nikhil Nanda, a businessman, in 1997. Additionally, Nikhil is the son of industrialist Rajan Nanda and his spouse Ritu Nanda, who is Raj Kapoor's daughter.

Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda are Shweta and Nikhil's two children. Navya is not going into the movie business, but Agastya is going to make his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On the broadcast, Amitabh discusses his family a lot.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 pm. It also streams on the SonyLIV app. Amitabh has been hosting the show for years now.