Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock join hands for romantic thriller
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reuniting for a new romantic thriller at Amazon MGM Studios. The untitled film promises to be "propulsive," with production involving Fortis Films and The Mark Gordon Company.
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Hollywood actors Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have joined hands for an upcoming romantic thriller, being developed at the Amazon MGM Studios.
Reeves and Bullock have previously worked together in films like "Speed" (1994) and "The Lake House" (2006).
According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is still untitled.
The details of the plot are being kept under wraps. But the studio has described it as "propulsive".
Bullock is producing the film through the banner Fortis Films alongside Reeves, Gordon and Bibby Dunn from The Mark Gordon Company.
Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner will produce through Prologue Entertainment.
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