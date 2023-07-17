Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee issued a complete ban on photography and filming inside the Kedarnath Temple grounds on July 17.

In addition, the temple committee has placed notices all throughout the grounds of the Kedarnath Temple informing guests that if they are caught taking photos or videos, legal action would be taken against them.

Boards are put up in several places of the temple premises which read, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras'.

Ajay Ajendra, president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, told ANI that the Kedarnath Dham pilgrims have also been advised to dress modestly and that the instructions have been made public because of certain obscene behaviour that has been reported in the past.