Keith Morrison, stepfather of the late “Friends” star Matthew Perry, has spoken out following the announcement of two arrests related to Perry's death in October, which was determined to be caused by the acute effects of ketamine.

In a statement released to several sources this week, Morrison, who is a well-known correspondent for “Dateline NBC,” expressed the family's ongoing heartbreak over Perry's passing but took comfort in the seriousness with which law enforcement has handled the case. "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," Morrison said.

He went on to thank the various agencies involved in the investigation for their diligent work and expressed the family's hope for justice. "We look forward to justice," Morrison added, emphasizing the need for a strong message to be sent to those distributing dangerous drugs.

The Justice Department recently named Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood, as suspects in Perry's death. The two have been charged with conspiring to distribute ketamine.

Three other individuals, Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Dr. Mark Chavez, have either already entered guilty pleas or are expected to do so soon. Fleming pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to supply ketamine and distribution of ketamine leading to death, claiming he obtained the substance from Sangha and provided it to Perry's assistant, Iwamasa. On the day of Perry's death, Iwamasa allegedly administered multiple ketamine injections to the actor. Chavez has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.