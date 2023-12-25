Kenny D Basumatary's Assamese feature films 'Local Kung Fu' and 'Local Kung Fu 2' have set a new trend among Assam's viewers. The third film in the series is scheduled to premiere in September 2024, with filming currently in progress.

As per the director, Kenny D Basumatary, the film is still going on. The film, shot in various city locales, will feature most of the original 'Local Kung Fu' cast, including Bonny Deori, Utkal Hazowary, Bibhash Singh, and Johnny Deori.

The first 'Local Kung Fu' film premiered on September 27, 2013, followed by 'Local Kung Fu 2' on April 19, 2017.

The first film was said to as India's first Kung fu movie.Charlie, "an ordinary boy from Guwahati with a delicate stomach," his girlfriend, and other outrageous individuals are the main protagonists in the story.

Durlov Baruah and Kenny Deori Basumatary's "Local Kung Fu 2" was based on William Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors". Through crowdsourcing, the filmmakers were able to successfully gather funds for post-production.