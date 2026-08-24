Kerala law student Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

Nineteen-year-old law student Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala has been crowned Miss Universe India 2026, winning the national title at the grand finale held at Zee Studios in Jaipur on August 23.

Mejo emerged at the top of a field of 52 finalists and succeeds Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, who handed over the crown at the finale.

Tamil Nadu’s Vaishnavi Gannesh was named first runner-up and will also represent India at Miss International 2026 as Miss International India. Gujarat’s Anushri Satavlekar finished second runner-up, while Maharashtra’s Tejaswini Shrivastava and Uttarakhand’s Anubha Vashisth secured the third and fourth runner-up positions.

The competition was judged by a panel that included actor and India’s first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, actress and former Miss Universe India Urvashi Rautela, Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha and environmentalist and film producer Pragya Kapoor. Former Miss India Universe and Miss Universe runner-up Celina Jaitly was also part of the selection process.

Contestants were assessed on their confidence, eloquence and stage presence during the competition.

With the national title secured, Mejo will now prepare to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe pageant. The global competition is scheduled to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in November 2026.