After the rousing success of Kesari in 2019, Akshay Kumar returns in Kesari Chapter 2 — a film that moves beyond the battlefield and into the courtroom, bringing to life one of the most significant legal confrontations of colonial India. The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, draws inspiration from The Case That Shook the Empire, authored by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, a gripping account of a forgotten hero — Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair.

Kesari Chapter 2 chronicles the daring legal crusade of C. Sankaran Nair, a fiery nationalist and a formidable legal mind, who stood up to the might of the British Raj. After publicly denouncing the atrocities committed by the colonial regime during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Nair was slapped with a defamation suit by Michael O’Dwyer, the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab. What followed was a courtroom clash that questioned the moral and political legitimacy of the British Empire.

Akshay Kumar steps into the role of Nair, embodying the conviction and courage of a man who used the law as a weapon against oppression. The film also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key supporting roles, adding depth to the narrative that explores justice, resilience, and the power of truth.

Ahead of its release, Kesari Chapter 2 has managed to stir considerable excitement, particularly in the North Indian belt. The film’s promotions saw the cast actively engaging with audiences in Delhi and Punjab, reminding people of the tragic loss of lives during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the importance of not letting those memories fade.

As of 6 PM Thursday, advance bookings painted a promising picture. The film had sold over 30,000 tickets, raking in approximately ?1.01 crore. When block bookings are taken into account, the figure reportedly reaches around ?2.1 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite the anticipation, the film finds itself in direct competition with Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which continues to perform strongly at the box office. For Kesari 2 to emerge as a true success, it will need to rely on strong word-of-mouth and positive critical reception during its opening weekend.

What sets Kesari Chapter 2 apart is its commitment to historical truth. By focusing on the legal ramifications of British atrocities rather than just their physical violence, the film expands the narrative of India's freedom struggle. It celebrates an unsung hero whose battle wasn’t fought with swords but with statements and legal arguments — and in doing so, educates a new generation about the layers of resistance that ultimately led to India’s independence.