Kevin Hart sets date for first-ever India show in Mumbai this September

After a previously cancelled gig, Kevin Hart is officially bringing his stand-up act to India for the first time — and it’s happening this September in Mumbai.

The American comedy heavyweight is set to perform his latest stand-up special Acting My Age on September 21, 2025, at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium. The show marks Hart’s long-awaited India debut, following the cancellation of an earlier scheduled performance due to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

Presented and ticketed exclusively by District by Zomato, the show is part of Hart’s global tour of Acting My Age, a sharp, personal look at ageing, identity, and the quirks of everyday life — all delivered in his trademark high-energy style.

Hart shared a message for Indian fans ahead of the show: “India, we are destined to meet this year, and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We’re going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter!”

The buzz around Hart’s Mumbai stop is strong — and for good reason. Over the years, Hart has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, with 11 number-one box office openings and over \$4.2 billion in global ticket sales.

He’s also racked up major accolades in comedy, including the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2024, making him the youngest-ever recipient. His last tour, Reality Check, was Billboard’s top comedy tour of 2022, and his Netflix special Zero Fu\*\*ks Given became the platform’s biggest comedy release of 2020, also landing a Grammy nomination.

Pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders will go live on the District app from 12 PM on July 29 until 12 PM on July 31. General ticket sales open at 1 PM on July 31.

The Mumbai show promises to be one of the most anticipated live comedy events of the year — and a big moment for stand-up in India.