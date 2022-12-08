Krishna G Rao, a veteran Kannada actor, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, in Bangalore. Krishna is most recognized for his role as the blind elderly guy in Yash's KGF series.

He was sent to Vinayaka Hospital near Sita Circle in Bangalore, where he died. According to sources, the actor died as a result of an age-related ailment. He was treated in the hospital's intensive care unit for a lung infection.

According to reports, Krishna G Rao was visiting a cousin when he was transported to the nearest medical institution around midnight after complaining of weariness.

After the demise of the veteran actor, fans took to social media platforms and expressed their condolences. "RIP #KrishnaGRao ji…you were very impactful in #KGFChapter2, the song #Toofan and various other work of yours…He passed away at the age of 70 due to illness", a fan wrote in a Twitter post.

Veteran actor Krishna G Rao passes away! He was recently popular for his role in #kgf .

May his soul rest in peace🙏.#krishnagrao #kgf2 #Kannada pic.twitter.com/anD2q0Pb4p — SIIMA (@siima) December 8, 2022

RIP #KrishnaGRao ji…you were very impactful in #KGFChapter2, the song #Toofan and various other work of yours…He passed away at the age of 70 due to illness… pic.twitter.com/2J4S3Ewcgn — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 7, 2022

Before the fight scene in which Yash fought the criminals of Narachi, Krishna G Rao portrayed the titular part of a blind man in KGF. Rocky Bhai came to save the blind man as the criminals were attempting to murder him.

His dialogue in KGF: Chapter 2, "Let me give you a piece of advice. Don't go to stand in his way sir," became very popular.

He appeared in almost 30 films since the release of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. Krishna G Rao has been in the profession as a supporting actor for numerous years. He has also spent several years as an assistant director.

The trailer for his upcoming flick Nano Narayanappa was just released on YouTube. It depicted him as a figure with ten heads, similar to Raavan.