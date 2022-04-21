Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 continues to rewrite record books at the box office. The film has managed a strong hold in its sixth day i.e. Tuesday, registering earnings of over ₹50 crore across all languages on the day. This takes the film’s total cross to an impressive ₹676 crore. The number is significant because this means KGF 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning ( ₹650 crore). According to industry estimates, the Yash-starrer is poised to cross the ₹1000-crore mark sometime next week.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the breakdown of KGF: Chapter 2’s worldwide earnings on Wednesday evening. His tweet also mentioned that the Prasanth Neel film is now eighth in the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all-time.

The film’s Hindi-dubbed version is also breaking new records each day. The Hindi version alone has grossed ₹238.70 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

On Wednesday afternoon, Taran tweeted that the film is all set to be the fastest one in Hindi to hit the ₹250-crore mark. “#KGF2 is super-strong on Day 6… Will cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Wed, Day 7]… again, the fastest to hit ₹ 250 CR…Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr. Total: ₹ 238.70 cr. #India biz. #Hindi Version,” his tweet read.

Recently, while speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise’s executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 has begun but did not divulge more details.