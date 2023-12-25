A special preview of the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was organised in Mumbai last week. It features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and attracted many Bollywood celebrities. Their reactions to the film, which is set to release on Netflix on December 26, were shared by Aditya Roy Kapur and Ishaan Khatter among others.

The video of celebrities reviewing the film was posted by Netflix India on their official Instagram account. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is Ananya Panday's boyfriend, said, "I loved, loved, loved the film! I highly recommend it! Everyone's character was so nicely etched out and they did their job so well. Lou, lou! Do watch!" Her ex Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, said, "All three of them have bared their hearts out. It's so relevant, it's so topical... I think young people will connect to it."

Director Vikramaditya Motwane and actor Chunkey Pandey also expressed their appreciation, with Pandey highlighting the film's depiction of friendly banter. YouTube personality Ashish Chanchlani and filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recommended the film as well. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, is a tale of three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the digital age.

The cast also includes Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai.