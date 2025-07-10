'Kholang Burhi': A riveting theatrical tribute to Assam's Thengal Kachari heritage

A packed hall, reverberating with the spirit of Assam’s living traditions, set the perfect backdrop for Kholang Burhi, staged at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra’s Sri Sri Madhavdev Auditorium on June 29.

Right from the opening strains of the Bihu song, the production anchored itself in authenticity. Veteran Assamese actress Pakiza Begum, in the role of Kholang Burhi, dazzled the audience with every meticulous step of traditional Bihu dance. The beats of the Dhol and Tal didn't just provide accompaniment—they dominated the space, transforming the stage into a living, breathing festival ground.

But Kholang Burhi was much more than a celebration of dance and music. It was an act of cultural reclamation. Scripted by Binoy Saikia and directed by Simanta Phukan, the play focused on the Thengal Kachari community—a group often relegated to footnotes in Assamese history. Through song, dialogue, and choreography, the production unearthed their rich traditions, social bonds, and especially their heroic lore.

The standout was the character of Hunmai—the only female warrior in the Thengal Kochari army. Her portrayal was nothing short of electrifying, with the performance capturing both strength and vulnerability. The musical ballad form worked well here, with powerful, percussive rhythms mirroring the tensions of war, honour, and sacrifice.

One of the production’s most compelling devices was its use of the Dhansiri river as a living metaphor. The river was evoked not merely as scenery but as a witness to centuries of migration, conflict, and cultural evolution. It flowed through the narrative, linking generations, their memories, and their struggles.

Chumpi Kachari brought a quiet dignity to the title role of Kholang Burhi, anchoring the play’s emotional core. The supporting cast—Dr. Alekhya Barua, Mala Goswami, Parag Baruah, Prayash Phukan, Ananya Saikia, Sudipta Sharma Bharali, and Ashramika—each delivered performances that felt precise yet deeply felt, adding texture to the storytelling.

Particular credit is due to the team behind the scenes. Simanta Phukan’s direction was economical yet expansive, giving the folk elements room to breathe while maintaining narrative momentum. The overall planning and management by Manasi Dutta ensured the show’s professional polish, with sets, costumes, and music seamlessly integrated to evoke the Thengal Kachari’s folk culture without ever feeling like museum reenactment.

Mejangkori Meghmallar’s production is notable also because it marks their first theatrical presentation. For a debut, Kholang Burhi was impressively confident—an artistic statement that folklore can be living theatre, not frozen artifact.

In an age where indigenous stories are so easily lost, Kholang Burhi felt urgent. It was not just entertainment but education—a testament to the undying respect Assam’s artists and audiences have for their art and culture.

Background on the Thengal Kachari (Thengal Kochari) community

The Thengal Kachari (or Thengal Kochari) are a subgroup of the broader Kachari ethnic group of Assam. The Kacharis are one of the most ancient indigenous communities in Assam, with a rich history, distinct language varieties (mostly Tibeto-Burman roots), and unique cultural practices.

The Thengal Kacharis are primarily settled in Upper Assam, notably in districts like Jorhat and Sivasagar.

Historically, they trace their lineage to the Kachari kingdom that was once a dominant power in Assam. Over time, several sub-groups, including the Thengal, developed their own cultural identities.

They are known for agriculture, weaving, and traditional crafts.

Folk culture is central: they have distinctive songs, dances, rituals, and oral traditions that preserve their history and mythology.

The community has historically been riverine: the Dhansiri river is often referenced in their folklore as a symbol of both livelihood and cultural continuity.

Linguistically and socially, Thengal Kacharis have blended over time with Assamese society while maintaining unique traditions.