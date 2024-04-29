Bollywood actor Disha Patani's elder sister, Khushboo Patani, stands in a remarkable contrast to the glitz and glamour of the silver screen. While Disha shines under the spotlight, Khushboo, an ex-Indian Army officer turned certified trainer and nutritionist, advocates for holistic health.

In a recent social media post on April 20, Khushboo reminisced about her time in Manipur, sharing an old picture where she posed alongside a Meitei lady. "Glimpse of my army life. Mera poora youth fauz kae naam ❤️🇮🇳," Khushboo captioned the picture.

Khushboo went to BBL Public School in Bareilly and then got a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School of Engineering. After that, she passed a government exam and became a lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Despite the stark divergence in their lifestyles, both sisters share a fervent dedication to fitness and advocate for health and well-being.