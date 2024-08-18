Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, recently made a candid admission about undergoing cosmetic surgery. In a response to a comment on an old Instagram video, Khushi openly acknowledged having had a nose job and lip fillers before her film debut.

The revelation came after a user commented on a video showing Khushi as a child attending an event with her mother, Sridevi. The video also featured her arrival at the premiere of her debut film, The Archies.

The user noted that Khushi looked similar to her younger self, pointing out her braces and lip fillers. In response, Khushi confirmed the procedures with a light-hearted comment: “@archivekhushii lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha.”

Her honesty was met with appreciation from many social media users. One follower wrote, “hahaha love the fact that how genuine and open you are about that girl (sic),” while another commented, “love people who own up to their work there’s literally nothing wrong w it and i wanna do it too (sic).”

Khushi made her film debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the popular comic series. She portrayed the character Betty Cooper, starring alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and others in lead roles.