The forthcoming supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan' starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika has intrigued audiences with its teasers. Viewers are keen to unravel the mysteries of the character Shaitaan.

The film's makers have released a new song for their fans, 'Khushiyaan Bator Lo'. The song, available on Panorama Music, provides a peek into a family's tranquil unity before it is disturbed by Shaitaan's evil presence.

The song, composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal with lyrics by Kumaar, shows Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and Aangad Maaholay partaking in a joyful family outing that turns sinister with the entrance of a stranger, R Madhavan.

The song's release has created more excitement following the eerie teaser, increasing the anticipation for the film's trailer and the revelation of the secrets hidden in Shaitaan's world.

'Shaitaan', brought by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film, slated for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024, is set to enthrall audiences with its compelling storyline and excellent performances.