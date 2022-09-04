After last year's blockbuster "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan start filming for their upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Kiara's chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did not escape fans’ attention, and they became quite the internet sensation. The two will reunite for a romantic film named SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. She mentioned working with Kartik Aaryan in a recent interview with a magazine.

Sharing the first look of the movie, the actress Kiara Advani wrote on a social media post, “Sattu Aur Katha 🫶🏻Love Story Begins Today !! #SatyaPremKiKatha”.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can be seen in the photo holding each other close and seemed lost in one other's arms. Kiara looks lovely in a white kurta, while Kartik wears a multi-colored shirt. They really form a gorgeous couple.

“Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya”, Kartik wrote alongside a photo of himself receiving Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are producing "Satyaprem Ki Katha." The film is billed as a "soulful musical love tale" and is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who is best known for the highly praised 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal." It will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.