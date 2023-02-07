After months of speculations and rumours around the town, Bollywood's prettiest couple has finally tied the knot! Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra echoed their joy and set an example of pure love on Instagram with two breathtaking wedding photos.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally married in a regal wedding that took place in the picturesque locals of Rajasthan.

With their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah, the two made fans fall in love and root for them. While filming, the two started dating rumours, which only became louder with each passing day. They picked Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace for their wedding, which was attended by their families and close industry friends.

While the smile they wore, stood out the most in their attire, here’s unfolding Kiara’s wedding trousseau.

The pair, like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, chose an afternoon wedding. Their union was observed by their family and close film industry acquaintances.

It needs mention here that Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer was lighted up in red for Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra’s Sangeet night as they are all set to marry on February 7, with between 100 and 150 guests in attendance.

According to reports, over 100 dishes from ten different countries would be offered at the wedding celebration. Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines are available.