Farhan Akhtar has revealed the female lead for "Don 3" after much anticipation. In the upcoming movie "Don 3," Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh are slated to play the lead roles. With a video on X, Farhan welcomed the actor to the team.



Fans have already been anticipating Kiara and Ranveer's explosive chemistry with great excitement. Kiara Advani, renowned for her adaptability and fascinating performances, brings action to the "Don" world in this part.

Farhan shared the announcement on X and wrote, "Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani...#Don3."

Taking to Twitter, Kiara Advani also wrote, "Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together".

Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. 🎬@RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies… pic.twitter.com/4oCbQSQwbc — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) February 20, 2024

"Don 3," which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar, is expected to be another thrilling film that paves the way for an amazing cinematic experience. With a production team led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who are renowned for creating remarkable works that captivate viewers, excitement is building for what seems to be a masterpiece for the eagerly anticipated next entry in the renowned series.



Farhan has already stated that "Don 3" filming won't start until 2025. Aside from this, Akhtar said he wanted the public to know who would be the next "Don" in response to a query concerning the early reveal of the movie.