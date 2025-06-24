Kiara Advani to play Meena Kumari in biopic

The much-anticipated Meena Kumari biopic is generating buzz with reports suggesting Kiara Advani has been approached to portray the legendary actress. This film, backed by Sidharth P Malhotra with Saregama and the Amrohi family, is being mounted on a grand scale. Sources say the director and creative team believe Kiara embodies the emotional depth and grace required for the role, having narrated the script to her. "The makers have approached Kiara Advani to portray the legendary Meena Kumari in her upcoming biopic. The film's director and creative team reportedly believe that Kiara is the perfect choice for the iconic role, given the emotional depth and the grace that the role demands. They have already narrated the script to the actress, and while Kiara is said to have loved the narration, she is yet to give her final nod," said sources close to the project. If Advani takes on the role, it would mark her return to the screen following her maternity break.

Another focal point of the film is the casting of Kamal Amrohi, Meena Kumari's former husband and a significant figure in Indian cinema. The chemistry between the actors portraying Kumari and Amrohi is pivotal, as it needs to capture the intricate emotional dynamics of their relationship. This relationship was influential in both Kumari's personal life and her professional career. The film aims to delve deeply into these complexities, promising a rich narrative tapestry.

Kiara Advani's involvement would not only be a comeback for her but also an opportunity to explore one of the most nuanced roles she has been offered. The biopic seeks to honor Meena Kumari's legacy while providing insight into her struggles and triumphs as an iconic figure in Indian cinema. As the project proceeds, the anticipation continues to build, with fans eager to see how this celebrated actress's life will be portrayed on the big screen.

Simultaneously, Advani is working on other significant projects such as 'War 2' and 'Toxic', which are also highly awaited. These films contribute to an already busy schedule, indicating that Advani's return to cinema will be marked by diverse and demanding roles. Her potential involvement in the Meena Kumari biopic further underscores her commitment to tackling complex characters that challenge her as an actress.