The gorgeous Bollywood beauty Kira Advani recently acted in Satyaprem Ki Katha and the movie garnered decent reviews. Her next appearance would be in Ram Charan’s Game Changer which doesn’t know a release date yet.

Meanwhile, the stunning woman posed for a glam photoshoot of the cover page of Femina magazine. Kiara posed in a one-shoulder Green sequined top and pencil skirt for the shoot and she looked ravishing in the same.

Kiara posed in blue and silver attires where she looked even more sultry while she kept the same hair styled in waves with bangs. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra got married in February 2023.